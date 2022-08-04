CLEARFIELD – Reed E. Meeker Jr., 39, of Osceola Mills is charged by Clearfield state police with criminal solicitation – child pornography, a felony of the second-degree.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the investigation began on July 12 after members of a child predator exploitation organization had a multi-day text conversation with Meeker.

Meeker allegedly attempted to solicit photos of two people whom he believed were underage girls, as well as described sex acts that he wanted to perform on them and them to perform on each other.

State police were provided screenshots of the conversations with photographs, where Meeker’s face and private area were reportedly visible. He was identified by his Megan’s Law photo.

In an interview July 26, Meeker admitted that he attempted to solicit sexual photographs of two underage girls whom he believed were under the age of 12.

Meeker had his preliminary hearing continued Wednesday during centralized court, and a new court date has not been set yet. He remains in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.