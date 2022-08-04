Clearfield Borough
- While on patrol, police located two wanted individuals inside an East Locust Street establishment. The individuals were taken into custody.
- Clearfield County sheriff deputies stopped a motorist who was driving erratically and who nearly struck their patrol vehicle. Clearfield Borough police were requested to assist and further investigate the incident. The driver was reportedly found to be intoxicated and taken into custody.
- Police responded to a missing persons report at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. Police located the individual and returned them to the complainant.
- Police assisted EMS with multiple medical emergencies at the fairgrounds.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a suspicious male Aug. 3 on Scribbers Road. Upon arrival on-scene, contact was made with a 36-year-old male from Valier, Pa., and it was found he’d been involved with a vehicle pursuit with Clearfield Borough police earlier in the evening. Additionally, it was found that the male had two active arrest warrants and was in possession of a bag containing suspected methamphetamine. He was released into the custody of borough officers and housed in county jail. Charges have been filed through the district court.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Aug. 2 in the area of River and Alliance roads. During a traffic stop, contact was made with the driver – a 30-year-old Lewistown woman – and it was found she didn’t have insurance for the vehicle and that her license was also suspended. Further investigation revealed that she was driving under the influence of a controlled substance(s) and a search allegedly turned up a controlled substance and paraphernalia. The woman submitted to a legal blood draw, and was then released; charges are to be filed through the district court.
- Police received a report of a suspicious male July 2 at Long John Silver’s. According to police, he’d urinated in the restaurant’s parking lot and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and possibly a controlled substance. He had also thrown up numerous times, and there were warrants out for his arrest. The male was taken into custody and put in county jail with charges pending.