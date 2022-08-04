WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) issued the following statement on the passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Emma Thomson and Zachary Potts:

“Alice and I are absolutely heartbroken and devasted by the news of the passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, along with her staff members Emma Thomson and Zachary Potts.

“For two years, I had the privilege and honor to work with Emma Thomson. Emma’s intelligence, creativity, drive, determination and humor were second-to-none.

“Emma’s work ethic was unparalleled. In addition to leading my first re-election campaign, Emma was the voice of our team – connecting with, and reassuring, our constituents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nobody did more to make sure that the lights stayed on and our office stayed in communication with our constituents during those challenging and difficult times than Emma.

“A proud alumna of Bishop McCort High School, Emma loved her hometown of Johnstown and the communities where she grew up in Cambria County.

“Simply put, there was no greater champion for Johnstown and Cambria County in Washington, D.C., than Emma Thomson.

“Our heartfelt and most sincere condolences go out to Emma’s parents, Linda and David, her sister, Molly, and all who knew and loved her.”