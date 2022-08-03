CLEARFIELD – The young and young-at-heart made new fair memories Tuesday during Kids Day at the Clearfield County Fair.

Smiles and laughter filled the Grove area, as Tom Crowl put on a high-energy comedian and ventriloquist show.

Another popular spot was the Expo II Plaza, which drew crowds for Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix and Wild World of Animals.

Young children also had the chance to get an up-close look at a wide variety of animals at the All American Petting Zoo.

The zoo contains a wide variety of animals from llamas and alpacas to donkeys, goats, sheep and more.