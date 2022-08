Samuel L. Whitfield, 70, of Rossiter, died the evening of Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home following an illness. Born in Punxsutawney on June 28, 1952, he was the son of the late Alvin and Myra Peterman Whitfield. He attended Punxsutawney Area Schools and was of Protestant faith. On June 10, 1972 in Marchand he married the former Rose […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/samuel-l-whitfield/