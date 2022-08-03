HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday, August 2, was joined by ?state Representative David Delloso and stakeholders and community members to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn’t get on […]

