Susan L. Young, 67, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services. She was born August 17, 1954, daughter of the late Lucille May (Walker) Grossi and James McGregor Hardick. Friends will be received from 4:00 to 5:30 PM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/susan-l-young/