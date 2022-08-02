HARRISBURG – Last week, PennDOT implemented an idea first proposed by Rep. Jason Silvis (R-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana) to bring the disability parking placard renewal process into the 21st century.

In June, the House passed Silvis’ House Bill 2337, which would require PennDOT to allow for an online renewal application process for disability placards. The bill has been in the Senate Transportation Committee since.

“I’m pleased to see PennDOT take this action without my bill completing the legislative process,” Silvis said. “As many PennDOT driver services are available online, it only makes sense to add disability parking placards to this list.

“Government should always strive to make processes as easy as possible. By making this change, we have eliminated unnecessary trips to PennDOT service centers.”

Customers with a permanent disability parking placard can now renew it, receive a replacement or update their address online.

This will help save time for customers by eliminating the mail-in process and subsequent processing of paperwork.

Customers with Temporary Person with Disabilities Parking Placards are also able to update their address and request replacement identification credentials through this online service.

To access this service, visit the PennDOT vehicle services webpage at www.dmv.pa.gov/vehicle-services and then select “Persons with Disabilities Information.”