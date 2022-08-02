Sandy Township
- Police received a report of suspicious activity July 29 at a business on Industrial Drive. Upon investigation, it was found that there was a crew working in the building; the situation was handled without incident.
- On July 29, police were contacted by a property owner on Quarry Avenue who reported that a neighbor cut down bushes on his property. The investigation continues.
- On July 29, police received a report about a man who had apparently overdosed and was slumped over the seat in his vehicle at a business on Industrial Drive. EMS transported the 42-year-old Treasure Lake man to the hospital for treatment.
- On July 30, police were contacted by a 23-year-old DuBois woman who reported that while she was in the Falls Creek Sheetz, an unknown male followed her inside and when they were leaving at the same time, he touched her inappropriately.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred July 30 at a Black Walnut Road residence.
- On July 30, police were contacted by a Hanes Drive resident who reported that a homeless woman was trying to get into her home. Upon arrival, officers located the 18-year-old woman who had been living in the woods. After speaking with the woman, she was transported to the hospital for evaluation and assistance.
- On July 30, police were contacted by a 23-year-old Reynoldsville woman who reported that her brother’s children’s mother was trying to get her to sell her medication. She also stated that the children were not being properly tended to. Upon arrival, officers handled the situation without incident.
- On July 31, police were contacted by a 57-year-old Treasure Lake man who reported that two motorcycles pulled out behind him while he was travelling through Treasure Lake. When he stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, one of the motorcycles hit the back of his vehicle. Because he was afraid to stop, he continued driving on until he reached the front gate. The motorcycles turned off prior to reaching the front gate; officers located one of the motorcyclists and handled the situation without incident.