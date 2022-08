Donald Earl Snyder, age 90, of Elmira, NY, died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads, NY. He was born in Reynoldsville, PA, on January 11, 1932, to the late Lawrence and Lettie Fay Snyder. He was preceded in passing by his two siblings, Delight Crana and Merle Snyder. He was married to Ethel […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/donald-earl-snyder/