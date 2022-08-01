CLEARFIELD – Michael D. Peduzzi, president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank, recently announced the promotion of Tito L. Lima.

Lima was executive vice president and chief financial officer of CNB Financial Corp. and CNB Bank, and has been promoted to senior executive vice president and CFO of CNB Financial Corp. and CNB Bank.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter F. Smith, chairperson of CNB Bank’s Board of Directors, stated: “Tito’s energy and enthusiasm are surpassed only by his superb financial skills. It is a pleasure working with him.”

Since joining CNB three years ago, Lima has worked as an integral part of the executive management team in developing and implementing strategic initiatives and leading financial management activities contributing to CNB’s successful growth trends while enhancing its profitability. Lima’s promotion is effective immediately.

“Tito is a highly-talented executive who is one of the most skilled financial management experts I have had the opportunity to work with in my career,” said Peduzzi.

“His leadership has enhanced our ability to maintain CNB’s high standards of sustained performance and enhancing shareholder value. I look forward to his continued role as a key contributor to our future growth and success.”

Originally from Brazil, Lima moved to Pittsburgh at a young age and graduated from Gateway Senior High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a minor in quantitative business analysis from Robert Morris University in 1989.

Lima has worked in the financial services industry for 30 years, beginning his career as a staff accountant/senior financial analyst.

Throughout the years he has held various positions in New York, Boston, Pittsburgh, Lancaster, and Butler, and has served in roles as a senior executive and chief financial officer since 2002 in financial institutions ranging from $1-10 billion in total assets.