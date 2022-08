The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its first-ever Tack Driver Match on Saturday.

Coming out on top was Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings, second place went to Brandon O’Donnell of Ebensburg and Jack Balon of Ebensburg rounded off the top three.

Marshall Tressler of Loganton had an incredible five-shot group, at 400 yards, that measured 1.356″. That group won the side match. Pictured are Keefe, Tressler and O’Donnell.