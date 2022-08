JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – State Route 949 between Corsica and Sigel in Jefferson County is expected to be closed until mid-August due to a bridge replacement project. (Photos courtesy Sigel Volunteer Fire Company) Through August 17, contractor Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City will be replacing the Mill Run Bridge. The area affected is between the intersections of Catholic Church […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/route-949-closed-until-mid-august/