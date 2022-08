IRVONA – The Irvona Veterans Memorial Committee and Irvona Borough Council will dedicate an Irvona bridge to a local soldier who was killed in action in Vietnam.

The bridge, which is located on Hopkins Street in Irvona, spans Witmer Run, and will be dedicated to PFC Lynn L. Stephenson.

The ceremony will take place Aug. 6 at 2 p.m., and the public is invited to attend and honor this hero who gave all for our freedom.