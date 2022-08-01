DUBOIS – Learn about the simple things you can do to support someone living with dementia.

Plan to attend an information session at North Central PA LaunchBox, located at 2 E. Long Ave., DuBois, on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This information session is presented by local Dementia Friends Champion Julie Fenton, coordinator of outreach with the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.

Dementia Friends is the biggest-ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way we think, talk and act about the disease.

Approximately 400,000 Pennsylvanians are living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Dementia Friends Champions are volunteers who inform people about being a Dementia Friend in their communities.

To register for this information session about the Dementia Friends movement, contact the CCAAA at 814-765-2696 and ask for Julie Fenton or e-mail directly to jfenton@ccaaa.net.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.