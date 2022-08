Mary G. Spangler, age 64 of DuBois, PA died Friday, July 29, 2022 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. Born on April 21, 1958 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Rita (Reinsel) Spangler, Sr. Mary was a graduate of Central Christian High School and the DuBois Business College. She had worked […]

