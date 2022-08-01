CLEARFIELD – Makenna Rummel, 18, of Mahaffey was crowned fair queen Sunday during the 34th annual competition on the opening day of the 161st Clearfield County Fair.

Rummel was crowned on the grandstand stage by Chloe Neal, who saw her reign as fair queen come to an end in the same fairgrounds it all started in a year ago.

“I’m so excited,” Rummel shared moments after her coronation. “I can’t wait to spend this week in the barns, to learn about agriculture and to share it all with these girls. I love them.”

She’s the daughter of Mike and Becca Rummel and a 2022 graduate of Purchase Line High School. In the fall, she’ll attend Mount Aloysius College with plans of studying ultrasonography.

Rummelwill be joined in her court by First Runner-upBreanna McCahan, 20, of Curwensville, Second Runner-up Emily Smeal, 17, of Curwensville and Third Runner-up Eva Bloom, 17, of Clearfield.

Rachel Carr Davidson, fair queen committee coordinator, gave a brief overview of the fair queen competition before the results were given.

The county competition closely resembles the Pennsylvania State Fair Competition, at which Rummelwill represent the Clearfield County Fair in January.

According to Davidson, contestants had already completed a couple parts of the competition, including a personal essay on what the fair means to their community.

Before the on-stage competition Sunday afternoon, they had appeared for a personal interview with the panel of judges.

On-stage, contestants competed in a timed three- to five-minute speech on why people should come to their fair and an evening gown/personal introduction.

Each young woman answered the same impromptu question, which was what are the top three things that make a county fair successful.

Galla of Dan and Galla Variety Show served as master of ceremonies with 2020 Fair Queen Sarah Swope and Heather Olson provided musical entertainment.