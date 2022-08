Larry Robert Holt age 79 of Rockdale Road Falls Creek, PA; died on Thursday July 28, 2022 at Shippenville Health Care and Rehab Center. Born on October 6, 1942 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of the late Robert “Pat” and Katherine McKay Holt. Larry was a 1960 graduate of the Brockway High School. He enlisted in the U.S. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/larry-robert-holt/