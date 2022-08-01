WOODWARD TOWNSHIP – A Houtzdale man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle Monday morning in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.

According to Clearfield state police, the accident occurred at 9:51 a.m. when Daniel L. Reader, 63, lost control of his motorcycle on West Hannah Street while approaching a Ford Fusion.

The driver of that vehicle – a 74-year-old Houtzdale woman – was stopped waiting to turn north onto Eliza Street when Reader’s motorcycle overturned and crashed into hers.

Reader was wearing a state Department of Transportation (DOT)-approved helmet but suffered fatal injuries in the crash, state police said.

The other driver was wearing her seatbelt and taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Her vehicle, which had minor damage, was driven from the scene.

State police were assisted by members of the Houtzdale Fire Co., Houtzdale Emergency Medical Services and the Clearfield County Coroner’s office.