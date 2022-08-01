State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of theft July 20 on the Woodland – Bigler Highway in Bradford Township. During the incident, a Morrisdale man allegedly used a counterfeit $50 at Minit Mart. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- State police received a report of retail theft July 27 at the Dollar General store in Morrisdale. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of theft July 11 on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a black Mongoose BMX bike with white lettering. The investigation is ongoing.
- State police received a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle July 25 on Sawmill Road in Cooper Township. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police reported that a stolen BMX bicycle was located July 30 in a wooded area in Morris Township. The bicycle was returned to its owner.
- State police received a report of stolen vehicle parts July 30 on Hoop Up Road in Beccaria Township. Troopers say that sometime between July 23 and 30, a catalytic converter was stolen from the victim’s vehicle.
- State police reported a DUI occurred July 30 in the area of Wallaceton-Bigler Highway and Pinetop Road in Bradford Township. According to troopers, a Philipsburg man was found to be driving while under the influence. Charges are currently pending at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred July 31 in the area of Mill Road. According to police, officers encountered a Pittsburgh woman inside her parked vehicle and she was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are currently pending at this time.