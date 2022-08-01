FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old woman was air lifted after she reportedly failed to yield at a railroad crossing and her vehicle was struck by a train in Ferguson Township.

According to Clearfield-based state police, the crash occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Monday, July 25, as a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by 18-year-old Abigail R. Briskar, of Osceola Mills, was traveling along state Route 729, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County.

Police say Briskar failed to stop at a railroad crossing and her vehicle was struck by a train on its passenger side door. The vehicle was pushed approximately 30 yards following the initial impact.

Briskar suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Altoona Hospital; she was not wearing a seatbelt.