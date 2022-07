CLEARFIELD – Wireless Zone – with the help of Wireless Zone Gives – made a donation of $3,000 to the Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic of Woodland.

The clinic offers invaluable services for animals across the area, and store staff were excited to give back to enable the clinic to continue assisting families and their loving pets.

Pictured are Calvin Walls of Wireless Zone and Kimberly McKenrick of the Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic.