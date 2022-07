DUBOIS – Central Christian Road, from Wayne Road to West Long Avenue, will be temporarily closed on Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m., for the DuBois Central Catholic Color Run.

West Long Avenue Extension in the area of Christ the King Manor will also be reduced to one lane and open to local traffic only.

People should use caution in the area as there will be heavy pedestrian traffic. Personnel from the Sandy Township Fire and Police Departments will provide traffic control.