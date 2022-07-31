CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 1 – Aug. 5, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Work:

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Brushing:

? State Route: 2007 (Ashland)

Crafco:

? State Route: 0729 (Lumber City)

? State Route: 1006 (Goshen)

Ditching:

? State Route: 3005 (St. Lawrence Road)

? State Route: 3012 (Market Street)

? State Route: 3019 (Rosebud)

Mowing:

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Patching:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Kylertown)

? State Route: 0322 (Bigler to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 0729 (Ansonville to Glen Hope)

? State Route: 2002 (Hegarty Cross Roads to Utahville)

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 2030 (Bigler to Woodland)

? State Route: 3005 (St. Lawrence Road)

? State Route: 3012 (Market Street)

? State Route: 3019 (Rosebud)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 2022 (O’Shanter)

? State Route: 3032 (Bailey Settlement)

Road Paint Crew:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

Seal Coat:

? State Route: 0410 (Troutville)

? State Route: 3009 (McGees Mills Road)

? State Route: 3011 (Irishtown to Grampian)

? State Route: 4006 (Golden Yoke Road)

? State Route: 4008 (Schuckers Orchard Road)

Sign Upgrade and Repairs:

? State Route: 0879 (Clearfield Bypass)

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

