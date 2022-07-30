Programs have been announced at Parker Dam Aug. 5-7

Friday, August 5

Dangerous Invasions: 8:30 PM – Campground Amphitheater

The issue of invasive species is one that many may be aware of, but may not know the full scope of the problem. Invasive plants, insects, and other organisms pose a major threat to the natural environment we see around us today. Come learn more about some of these invasives and what you can do to fight them.

Saturday, August 6

Tornado Alley/Beaver Dam Trail Hike: 10:00 AM – Cabin Area Woodshed

Enjoy this guided hike along the western section of the Beaver Dam Trail, then connect to Tornado Alley Trail for the return trip. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water.

Timber Rattlesnake: 3:00 PM – Beach House steps

Very often, what we think we know about these symbols of wilderness is wrong. Come learn the facts about Timber rattlesnakes and how they survive in their forested habitats.

A Duck-umentary: 8:00 PM – Campground Amphitheater

Ducks are true originals. They waddle, glide, dive, and dabble. Their feathers shimmer with dazzling hues, brilliant iridescence, and come in every color of the rainbow. Learn more about some of the most fantastic of their 120 different species.

Sunday, August 7

Tea and Talk: 7:00 PM – Beach House steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk for this year will be about the “wood wide web”, a term coined 25 years ago, this very day, in the journal Nature.

