Louis N. Johnson, Jr., 87, of Mahaffey, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. He was born October 19, 1934, to Louis N., Sr. and Ellen (Anderson) Johnson in Buffalo, NY. Louis was a Chief Warrant Officer 4 of the Army Reserve Unit based in Clearfield over 30 years of service. Additionally, he was a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/louis-n-johnson-jr/