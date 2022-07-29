Completely changing what you eat and following a diet trend can seem crazy, but many do it every day. Here are the pros and cons of the different diet trends.

Diets are great for many people in helping them lose weight and become fit, but for many others, it’s a complete lifestyle change. Many of these diets make people feel like they can live their life to the fullest. However, everyone is different, so while one diet may work for someone, it may not help someone else. Read on to learn the pros and cons of a few of the most popular diets.

Ketogenic

This diet has become incredibly popular in recent years, with people claiming that a return to ketosis, where your body burns fat for fuel, is terrific for your health. Cutting carbs and eating simple protein and natural fats are good, but they can lead to issues down the line. This diet is heavy in saturated fats and low in vitamins and minerals, leading to constipation and the “keto flu,” where you can feel dizzy and fatigued.

Gluten-Free

The gluten-free diet emerged as a result of celiac disease, where people can’t eat gluten. However, as more research comes out, people realize the additional benefits of the gluten-free diet. In the 1930s, doctors began noticing the benefits of a bread-free diet in children and adults. It can cut out a lot of complex carbohydrates, but an improperly balanced diet may also result in a worsened metabolism and an increased risk of obesity.

Paleo

The paleo diet has become popular in recent years as more research discusses the dangerous effects of processed foods. In this diet, people can eat only foods that they can hunt, gather or fish for. This diet is excellent, as you cut out highly processed junk foods and make more nutrient-dense foods, such as nuts and vegetables, a staple. However, completely cutting out carbohydrates can deprive you of some essential minerals that you will need to supplement in other ways.

Plant-Based

Eating plant-based is popular and recognized as one of the cleanest and most vitamin- and mineral-rich diets. However, because this diet is different from mainstream ones, you must ensure you’re eating proper fruits and vegetables and protein sources instead of eating foods with no nutritional content. This aspect is the only negative to the plant-based diet, as it’s easy to become deficient in certain micronutrients that you can otherwise find in animal products. These nutrients still exist, but those on this diet must pay close attention to what they eat to guarantee they find those nutrients.

All of thesediet trends have their share of pros and cons, but that doesn’t mean they will or won’t work for you. Don’t be afraid to try something new, but also be sure to listen to your body and how it responds to what you’re feeding it.