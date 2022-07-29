By: Krissy Turner

CLEARFIELD – Another week of fair fun is right around the corner.

The 161st Clearfield County Fair once again brings together the local agricultural community July 31 through Aug. 6.

It also gives fairgoers a chance to celebrate that community while enjoying carnival rides, food and live entertainment.

“We usually get about 100,000 people through the gate [fair week],” stated Greg Hallstrom, fair manager.

Tradition continues with the annual Fair Queen Competition on Sunday afternoon and Clearfield Fair Parade on Monday night.

Then, Tuesday features a special night of harness racing followed by a performance from local favorite, The Moore Brothers.

Wednesday, British-American rock band Foreigner will play hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice” and “Urgent.”

The band was originally formed in New York City in 1976, and remains popular among music fans today.

Thursday and Friday, there will once again be two nights of “big-rig” truck and tractor pull productions.

And Saturday to close out the fair, concertgoers will “Git Up” along with rapper and record producer Blanco Brown.

Brown has produced for the likes of Chris Brown and Pitbull, and burst onto the scene in 2019 with his debut single, “The Git Up.”

Brown released an official music video featuring him doing a line dance to his now “viral country rap song.”

The video, which has been viewed 152,659,786 times (as of this article), triggered a dance challenge that has fans imitating him.

Warren Zeiders will also bring his “high-energy country music powered by a steady supply of youthful grit, honesty and muscle.”

Visit https://clearfieldcountyfair.com/ for more information on the fair’s grandstand entertainment.

Gate admission is $8 and includes all-day access to carnival rides provided by C&L Shows. Parking is $4.

Kid’s Day is Tuesday with free gate admission for all ages from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday are also special admission days for seniors, extending free admission from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday is a special admission day for active and inactive military personnel with free admission from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Proof of age (65+) and service are required to receive free admission into the park those days.

The expo buildings will open daily at 10 a.m. and concession stands at 11 a.m.

The carnival will open at 12 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. Tuesday and Saturday.

Paid gate admission includes daily entertainment at the David H. Litz Grove Stage and Expo II Plaza.

The Expo II Plaza will feature chainsaw carver Jennifer Black, Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix, All American Petting Zoo and Wild World of Animals.

Hallstrom strives to please fairgoers from near and far year after year, and believes “it’s worth the $8 to come to the fair.”