CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democratic Committee recently held its monthly meeting at its headquarters, located downtown Clearfield at 106 N. Second St.

Commissioner Dave Glass was in attendance, and spoke about his recent public statement about the county contract negotiations.

Chair Bob Tubbs announced that the CCDC will be participating in the Clearfield Fair Parade and Clearfield County Fair.

Volunteers and elected officials should contact the CCDC at 814-205-3451 for more information.

CCDC has launched its 2022 Gift Exchange, and it includes a variety of T-shirts available in exchange for a donation.

To participate in the gift exchange, you may e-mail clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com.

The Events Committee announced that it will hold its annual Roosevelt dinner on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. State-wide and regional candidates will attend and speak to attendees.

A special meeting will be held on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. to determine the location of the dinner, after which more details about the dinner will be released.

CCDC monthly meetings are held the third Monday at 7 p.m. The CCDC HQ is also open weekly on Tuesdays, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. All registered Democrats are welcome.