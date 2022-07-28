Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of retail theft that occurred June 20 at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Clearfield. During the incident, an Illinois man allegedly stole 19 rolls of copper wire valued at $1,951.04. The suspect was positively identified as Vasile Coste, 51, of Chicago, Ill., who has numerous warrants out for retail theft. Local police have also obtained a felony warrant for Coste.
Sandy Township
- Police reported a false alarm occurred at Brady Street Beer on July 24.
- On July 24, police were contacted by a 34-year-old Reynoldsville man who reported that his 32-year-old estranged wife had been harassing him. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On July 24, police were contacted by a 63-year-old Brady Street man who reported that his 73-year-old landlord had been harassing him because he changed the locks on the apartment so the landlord could not enter without permission.
- Police received a report July 24 of a vehicle striking a utility pole on Maple Avenue in the area of the Oklahoma Elementary School. Afterwards, it fled the scene. According to police, the black vehicle caused moderate damage to the pole and should likely be moderately damaged itself. Officers searched the area, but there was no sign of the vehicle.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred July 25 at a Treasure Lake residence.
- On July 25, police were contacted by a Judge Road resident who reported that someone got into his shed and stole approximately $900 worth of tools and equipment. The investigation continues.
- On July 25, police were called to a Brady Street residence for a reported disturbance between a landlord and his tenant. The investigation continues.
- On July 25, police were contacted by a 35-year-old Mayport man who reported that he lost his wallet in the area of Save ‘A Lot.
- On July 26, police were contacted by a Treasure Lake man who reported that an unknown male followed his wife through the back gate and then to their home. He stopped in front of their residence and when confronted, the man accused his wife of flying a drone over his business.
- Police reported a false alarm occurred July 26 at Save ‘A Lot
- On July 26, police were contacted by employees of Dunkin Donuts who reported that suspicious men were walking around in front of the store. Upon arrival, officers located one of the men matching the provided description. The man stated he was waiting to have his hair cut and was tired of waiting inside, so he was walking around the plaza. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On July 26, police were contacted by a woman who reported that while getting gas at the Falls Creek Sheetz, she observed three men and two women at another pump who appeared to be talking about her. When the women approached, they commented about her appearance and asked to use her card to pay for their gas. She said no and left the area.
- Police reported several 911 hang-up calls from a Treasure Lake residence on July 26. Officers located a 65-year-old woman parked at the beach who said she was asleep when she heard someone pounding on her door. When she went out to answer it, no one was there, but she saw a vehicle driving by slowly so she tried to follow it. The woman was unable to locate the vehicle, however, and pulled over.
- On July 27, police were contacted by a contractor who reported that someone took a saw valued at $1,200 from a job site in Treasure Lake.
- On July 27, police had contact with a 66-year-old Home Camp Road man who had gotten into a confrontation with city employees at the water treatment plant over the disposal of fireworks behind the plant. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On July 27, police were contacted by a 50-year-old man who reported that while his wife was pumping gas at the Falls Creek Sheetz, a man operating a van with a New York or New Jersey plate was staring at her, and then a female approached asking her to pay for their gas. His wife said no and left the scene.
- On July 27, police were contacted by a 50-year-old Dixon Avenue woman who reported that someone was setting off fireworks in the neighborhood, which woke her up as well as her dog.