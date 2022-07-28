Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Full-Time Special Education Teacher. Deadline August 5, 2022 Full-Time Special Education Teacher (Emotional Support/Learning Support at Pathways) Full-time professional union position (185 days annually) with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-full-time-special-education-teacher-3/