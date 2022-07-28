FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Aggravated assault, child endangerment, and related charges against a Franklin woman were held for court on Thursday stemming from a case in which multiple physical injuries to her three-week-old child were reportedly discovered at a Pittsburgh area hospital. Charges against the child’s father were dropped. (Photo: Emily Layman (left) walks out of court on Thursday, July […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-mother-accused-of-abusing-infant-held-for-court-charges-against-father-dropped/