Clearfield- Fun was had by all at the 3rd Annual Taco Tour on Saturday to benefit Brady’s Smile- Penn Highlands Division.

Supporting restaurants on the tour were 120 Pub & Grub, Buster’s Sports Bar, Clearfield Elks, Clearfield VFW, Legends Sports Bar, Mary’s Place, St. Charles Cafe, Sons and Daughters of Italy, and The After Dark.

The event was hosted by GANT News, Pop 93.1 and Passport Radio 98.5.