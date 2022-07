Eileen R. Stephen, age 78, of DuBois, PA died Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on November 17, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA a daughter of the late John and Mary Elizabeth (Ruffing) Roth. On February 15, 1969, Eileen married Richard Stephen, he preceded her in death on February 4, 1986. Eileen was […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/eileen-r-stephen/