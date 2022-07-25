LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bryson Purcell, assistant director of admissions at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven, recently began his term as president of the Pennsylvania College Personnel Association (PCPA).

PCPA promotes and recognizes principles of fairness, equity, and social justice in relation to, and across intersections of race, age, color, religion, citizenship, gender, sexual orientation, social class, ability, and all other identities represented among its membership.

Purcell returned to The Haven in August 2021 after serving as the assistant director of graduate admissions at American University’s Kogod School of Business. Within PCPA, Purcell has served as the graduate student and new professional chair, and president-elect before taking on the role of president.

Purcell is a two-time graduate of Bloomsburg University (’17/’19M), which is where he first began his involvement with the organization.

“I am very excited to lead this incredible organization designed to empower student affairs and higher education professionals not only in PA but across the globe,” Purcell said.

As president, he will lead an executive board consisting of faculty, staff, and graduate students in various functional areas of higher education. The Pennsylvania chapter provides professional development opportunities, networking, and online communities for student affairs professionals to engage in collaborative learning.

“The PCPA executive board has taught me so much about becoming a leader,” he said. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to take the lead on important initiatives sponsored by the ACPA community.”