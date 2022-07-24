State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that roadwork is expected to begin next week on its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. This is a 3-year project, scheduled for completion in fall of 2024.

Motorists in the State College area can expect the following:

On Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27, crews will work to partially remove concrete islands and then pave. Work will be at the corner of Atherton Street and College Avenue and at the corner of Buckout Street and College Avenue. A daylight traffic control pattern will be used with one lane closed on College Avenue and one lane closed on Atherton. Traffic signals will be in flash mode, with flaggers controlling flow of traffic at the intersections.

Wednesday and Thursday, July 27 and 28, crews will be saw-cutting on Atherton Street between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. Traffic signals will be in flash mode with flaggers controlling the flow of traffic at the intersections.

Monday through Friday, July 25-29, crews will be placing long-term signage and message boards throughout the downtown and surrounding areas in preparation of sewer line relocation work currently scheduled to begin on Monday, August 1.

Overallwork will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements –including pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

The project page for the Atherton Street work can be found at www.penndot.gov/AthertonStreet.

PennDOT will post regular updates to the project page week-to-week, as project work is scheduled. Detour information will also be posted to the page as needed. PennDOT anticipates that some detours will be in use during the early part of August.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. Drivers are reminded that all work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are reminded that traffic may be stopped intermittently for short periods of time during work activities. Please use caution when travelling through the work zone and do not follow construction equipment into the closed lane. When two lanes are available prior to the work zone, please use both lanes to the merge point. This will minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays.

