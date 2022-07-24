The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) will have open auditions for their next season production, Steel Magnolias, Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. CAST seeks 6 women to fill the roles of the production.

Performances of Steel Magnolias, directed by Matt Hertlein, will take place September 8-10 and 15-17 at 7:30 p.m.

The play is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser; an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby, is about to marry a “good ole boy.” A sudden realization of their mortality affects them all , but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Those auditioning should attend one evening of auditions and arrive as close to 6:30 p.m. as possible. They should be prepared to read from the script, interact with others auditioning, and participate in acting exercises.

Those who are interested in other aspects of the show, such as costuming, set construction, lighting, sound, etc. should also visit CAST during the above audition times, or contact CAST directly.

CAST is located at 112 E Locust Street in Downtown Clearfield. CAST can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call (814) 765-4474.