With high temperatures, UGI reminds residents to be prepared for summer weather, and offers these simple tips to help keep customers and community members safe:

Stay energy safe and avoid heat stress:

· In warmer weather, you may add fans or air conditioning units to keep your house cool. Take proper precautions to ensure you are not overloading electrical circuits. Warning signs of an overloaded circuit include flickering or dimming lights, a burning odor coming from receptacles, frequently tripped circuit breakers, or a mild shock or tingle from receptacles or switches. Never use extension cords or multi-outlet converters for appliances.

· Drink plenty of liquids, especially water. Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea, and other caffeinated beverages—both alcohol and caffeine can dehydrate. In addition, limit sodas and fruit juices because neither are absorbed easily or quickly due to the amount of sugar they contain.

· Eat frequent, small meals that include whole fruits, vegetables, and salads. Fruits and vegetables contain high water content that can help with hydration.

· Learn the symptoms of dehydration: extreme thirst, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, dry/sticky mouth, cool/dry skin, headache, and muscle cramps. Remain hydrated and seek medical attention if necessary.

· Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing. Change clothing if it becomes saturated. Wear a hat and apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to exposed skin while outside.

· Check on the elderly, infants, young children, and those with chronic health problems or disabilities. They are more vulnerable to the effects of heat.

· Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle.

· Stay indoors if possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sun. If you do not have air-conditioning in your home, consider visiting air-conditioned buildings such as libraries, shopping centers, or movie theaters.

· Avoid long periods of time in the direct sun. If possible, work or play in the cooler hours of the day.

Be Prepared for Severe Weather:

Thunderstorms can bring heavy rain and high winds and may result in downed power lines and potential electric power outages. UGI Electric customers should call UGI at 800-276-2722 if they experience a power outage.

· If you depend on medical equipment for life-support, UGI recommends that you prepare a back-up power supply or arrange to stay with family or friends if severe storms are predicted in your region.

· If you are a residential customer with special needs and have an emergency, please contact your regional 911 center. Special needs customers calling UGI to report an outage should identify themselves to the customer service representative. UGI can provide information to assist you in connecting to your local 911 center.

· If you use a generator during an outage, please make sure it is used safely by following the manufacturer’s instructions on proper venting and operation.

· UGI also recommends customers prepare for an emergency by creating an emergency outage kit, including the following items:

· Flashlights and fresh batteries (use battery powered flashlights and lanterns rather than candles to minimize the risk of fire)

· Battery-powered radio or television and extra batteries

· Land line phone with cord or cell phone (Cordless phones require electricity to operate)

· Battery-powered or windup alarm clock; a supply of bottled water (one gallon per person per day)

· Non-perishable foods that require no heating

· Hand-operated can opener

· Blankets, bedding, or sleeping bags and a change of clothes

· Prescription medications

· First Aid Kit

· Special items for infants, the elderly or family members with special needs

· Pet supplies

· Extra set of car keys and house keys

· Emergency Services and UGI telephone numbers.

UGI will be fully staffed to respond to power outages as quickly as possible and is closely monitoring, planning and preparing for a potential outage situation.

Should you have a service-related issue, UGI emergency response is available 24-hours a day, every day. Your safety is always our top priority. UGI can be reached at (800) 276-2722.

UGI Utilities is a natural gas and electric utility with headquarters in Denver, Pennsylvania. UGI serves more than 730,000 customers in 45 Pennsylvania counties and one county in Maryland. Customers and community members are invited to visit the UGI website at www.ugi.com, our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ugiutilities; or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ugi_utilities.