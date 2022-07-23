Harrisburg, PA — Treasurer Stacy Garrity Thursday announced the launch of the redesigned PA 529 College and Career Savings Program website, pa529.com. The updated website makes it easier for families to plan and save for their children’s future education.

“I’m excited to unveil our redesigned PA 529 website,” Garrity said. “We have nearly 275,000 accounts today, and I want that number to grow. PA 529 accounts are a fantastic way to save for postsecondary education, whether that means a qualified apprenticeship, a technical school, a community college, or a four-year university. Over the past year, we’ve taken big steps to make sure the program works for everyone: We cut fees, eliminated the minimum deposit, ran a promotion to award up to $40,000 into new accounts, and deposited $100 into qualifying Guaranteed Savings Plan accounts. This website upgrade is another step in that ongoing effort.”

PA 529 accounts are designed to help Pennsylvania families steadily and strategically save for future educational expenses. Treasury offers two plans; the PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan, which allows you to save at today’s tuition rates to meet tomorrow’s tuition costs, and the Morningstar Silver-Rated PA 529 Investment Plan that offers a number of investment options.

Both PA 529 plans have significant state and federal tax advantages and can be used for a wide variety of qualifying technical, collegiate, apprenticeship and K-12 educational expenses at schools nationwide.

The new website better integrates the Keystone Scholars program, so new parents can more easily access their child’s Keystone Scholars account. Parents can visit the redesigned pa529.com/keystone to learn more about Keystone Scholars – which jumpstarts educational savings by providing a $100 investment for every child born to a Pennsylvania family on or after January 1, 2019, using no taxpayer dollars.

Keystone Scholars helps to encourage families to continue saving with their own PA 529 account. Keystone Scholars funds are invested by Treasury and grow alongside the child. Funds can be accessed when the child turns 18 to pay for a variety of qualifying postsecondary education expenses.

To learn more, visit pa529.com or call (800) 440-4000.