Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country again after initially spiking during the pandemic. July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and AAA East Central is reminding motorists to take steps to protect their vehicles and catalytic converters. Catalytic converters change harmful substances in a car’s exhaust gasses (carbon monoxide, nitric oxide, nitrogen dioxide, and hydrocarbons) into […]

