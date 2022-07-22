CLEARFIELD – The 13th annual Clearfield YMCA Fair Fun 5K and 100-Meter Kids Dash will be held Saturday, Aug. 6.

Packet pick-up and race-day registration will be held, beginning at 7:15 a.m. at the David H. Litz Grove Stage at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Participants may be accompanied by a properly-leashed dog or child in a stroller. The kid’s dash will start at approximately 9:15 a.m., or immediately after completion of the run/walk.

Awards will be given to first, second and third place overall male and female; individual awards will also be given to 14 & under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and over 60.

The awards ceremony will follow the kid’s dash; winners must be present to receive their award. Refreshments will be available at the finish line.

The fee for the 5K run/walk is $30 and $15 for the kid’s dash. Parking is free of charge for run/walk participants; the race will be held rain or shine.

Interested participants may register online through 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4: https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=109148.

For more information or questions, please visit @clearfieldymca on Facebook; call the Clearfield YMCA at 814-765-5521; or e-mail Vanessa Johnson at vj182006@hotmail.com.