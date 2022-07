Terry R. Seger, 71, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born in Punxsutawney on December 21, 1951, a son of the late Lester Ray Seger and Bernice Elaine (Huey) Seger. Mr. Seger was a United States Air Force Veteran who served during the Vietnam Era. Terry worked as a truck driver […]

