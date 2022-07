Shirley R. Reed, 88, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Mulberry Square. She was born on December 1, 1933, in Punxsutawney the daughter of the late Clair “Jack” Fenstermaker and Lola (Keller) Fenstermaker. On January 16, 1954, she married Charles Lee Reed, who survives. Retired, Shirley worked for Rola Jensen for fifteen years. She was a member […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/shirley-r-reed/