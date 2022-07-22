PENFIELD – Every day we are faced with any number of choices about energy use. Most of these affect us individually, but they also affect society in general.

Incorporating energy education into elementary and middle school curricula provides students with the opportunity to learn about energy sources and uses.

Parker Dam State Park has scheduled an Act 48-approved educator workshop focused toward kindergarten – eighth grade teachers interested in teaching about energy use, to be facilitated at the park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This Project Learning Tree: Energy and Society workshop is Pennsylvania Department of Education-approved for participants to receive Act 48 professional development credit hours (7.5 hours); the workshop requires pre-registration and pre-payment ($10 registration fee) to the park.

In this hands-on workshop, participants will be introduced to the curricula, guided in its use and shown the resources available through Project Learning Tree and the Bureau of State Parks to help implement activities in their classrooms.

There will be indoor and outdoor activities featured throughout the workshop. Participants will receive the Project Learning Tree: Energy & Society Activity Guide, which includes a CD, DVD and posters.

To register for this workshop, or to get more information, please contact the Park Office at 814-765-0630, or parkerdamsp@pa.gov. Space for the workshop is limited.

Please be prepared to pay the registration fee ($10) for the workshop when you register. Payment can be made in person at the Park Office (cash, check, credit card, or PA State Parks gift card), by mail to Parker Dam State Park, 28 Fairview Rd., Penfield, PA 15849 (check), or by phone at 814-765-0630 (credit card or PA State Parks gift card).

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events”.