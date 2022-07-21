CLEARFIELD – Manager John Williams reported at Tuesday’s Clearfield Municipal Authority meeting that there was a recent break in the force main of Lift Station No. 1.

Water Authority crews worked all day Monday and into Monday evening until 10 p.m. to fix the situation. Everything was contained and the site was cleaned up on Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was notified because there was a low release of sewage, but no word has been received yet if there will be a fine.

Lift Station No. 1 is still on the future projects list and the authority has plans to make a formal submission to Pennvest and the DEP and sit down with them around end of July, or early August.

Storage tank demolition bids were received and approved to give a notice of intent to award to Ligonier Construction with the intention to award or not to be discussed at next month’s meeting.

Ligonier Construction’s bid was for $65,000 to take down the old Hillsdale tank, as well as the old tank on Mount Joy Road.

The first three-month phase of the pilot study at Montgomery Run will be completed this week. Pall Corp. conducted the final clean-in-place procedure as well as the cut fiber demonstration test.

Pall Corp. will switch out the Microza module this week with their new Fluxpro 100 module and continue the study for an additional three months at their cost. DEP approved the test for the new module on July 1.

The authority also reported that the Self-liquidating Debt Reports have been finished to be able to complete the Clearfield Borough/Lawrence Township sewer takeover.

The LGUDA proceedings still need to be filed in order to close the loan transfers from Pennvest. The closing date will be rescheduled once the LGUDA filings are complete.

Fuel bids were discussed and the authority accepted the bid from JJ Powell for a fixed rate of $4.09/gallon.