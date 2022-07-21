CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Jail has a new medical provider whose chief executive officer addressed the members of the Prison Board on Tuesday.

PrimeCare Medical Inc., based in Harrisburg, will take charge of the medical services on Aug. 15, said CEO Tom Weber Esq.

He stated the company will provide on-site medical personnel as well as additional providers three days a week and will implement an electronic medical record system.

There will be a regional manager in the facility every other week to oversee their employees.

Medications will be given by the nurses instead of the corrections officers and they will also handle disposal of drugs, he explained.

They are responsible for many correctional institutions in 37 other counties in Pennsylvania, Weber said.

It is their policy to work with other vendors at their jails and hope to do the same with Cen-Clear, which provides special programs at CCJ.

Already their recruiter is reaching out to the current medical employees of the jail in order to possibly continue their involvement with the facility. One of their employees who is a traveling nurse has already expressed an interest in working at CCJ.

Clearfield County is not an “island” as “we have a good situation here,” he explained, because the company provides services to both Blair and Centre counties.

“We are passionate about the healthcare provided to our patients,” he said.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman asked what the procedure would be if there is a medical problem the jail can’t handle.

Weber responded that some medical issues will automatically be rejected. A list of these will be given to jail personnel as well as local law enforcement.

This is to make it clear to officers when they need to stop at the hospital first, rather than taking the suspect to the jail, having them refused entry and driving back to the hospital, he said.

It was noted that the jail spends a lot of money on pharmaceuticals, but these costs will go down, Weber said because they have access to cheaper prices on drugs.

“All of us will benefit from this arrangement.”

Weber offered to have someone from the company attend the regular prison board meetings, or participate quarterly and stated they provide an annual report in February.

He thanked the county for making the “right decision” to work with his company.

Ammerman also commended the commissioners for making this choice because “it has been a struggle” to provide medical services at the jail and this is a “huge relief” because it has been a problem to even find a nurse to work there.

Commissioner David Glass told Weber they are “looking forward to our relationship.”