Patty Sue O’Connor, age 82, of Chambersburg, passed away July 17, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing in Chambersburg. She was born March 4, 1940, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Walter Jacob and Emma Lowesa (Plyler) Zimmerman. Patty graduated from Punxsutawney High School, Class of 1958, and Western Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing in 1961. She was a member […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/patty-sue-oconnor/