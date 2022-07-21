CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Fair & Park Board has announced the lineup for this year’s fair parade that will step off Monday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. Parade participants may begin line up at 4 p.m.

The parade begins in downtown Clearfield, proceeds down Market Street and across the Market Street bridge, then down Weaver Street to its final destination in front of the grandstand.

The board prohibits the throwing of candy from any moving apparatus, which includes floats, emergency vehicles, cars, trucks, etc.

Candy may be tossed by those walking along the parade route near the curb. It may also be handed out to children individually.

This rule is in place for the safety of children to prevent them from running out into the path of a moving vehicle.

The parade lineup* is as follows:

Pre-Division

(East Market Street from Third to Fourth streets)

Vietnam Veterans Color Guard

Parade Chairmen

Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse

DuBois Central Catholic Boys Baseball Team – Grand Marshal

Clearfield Lady Bison Softball Team – Grand Marshal

Madera Fire Company – Special Recognition for 100 years

Clearfield Borough Fire Department

Clearfield EMS

2022 Clearfield County Fair Queen and Court

Carns Equipment

WOKW – Sponsor

Michael Armanini, State Representative

Clearfield County Commissioners

Kim Shaffer-Snyder, Clearfield County Coroner

Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers

Clearfield County Sheriff Mike Churner

Local Police Departments

DCNR with Smokey the Bear

Clearfield Bison Marching Band

Clearfield Bison Football Team

Clearfield Bison Cheerleaders

Bigfoot Radio – Sponsor

Pop Radio – Sponsor

Passport Radio – Sponsor

PA Army National Guard

Division 1

(North Third Street from East Market to Reed streets)

Trout Run Drafts

Habitat for Humanity

Hope Fire Company

Pine Creek Fire Company

Dallas Kephart, State Representative Candidate

Curwensville Junior High Marching Band

Rescue Hose and Ladder Fire Company

BJW Fire Company

Colonial Courtyard

Clearfield Lanes Youth Bowling

The Dance Co.

West Sandy Hose Company

Lawrence Township Fire Company #1

Nittany Dreamers

Davita Dialysis

Clearfield YMCA Summer Camp

Curwensville Senior High Marching Band

Curwensville EMS

Clearfield County Democratic Committee

Amon, Shimmel and Walsh

Children’s Aid Society

Brockway Fire Company

Reynoldsville Fire Company

Jaffa Shriners

Penfield Fire Company

Houtzdale Fire Company

Clearfield County Special Olympics

Bigler Boyz

814 Off Road

Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania

Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic

Division 2

(South Third Street from East Market Street to Leavy Avenue)

Pony Playground

Relay for Life

Starlettes

Jason Ondo – Privately-Owned Firetruck

Todd Dixon – Privately-Owned Firetruck

Salvation Army

Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie Marching Band

Mountain Top EMS

Mountain Top Fire Company

Columbia Fire Company

The Daisies

Moshannon Valley YMCA Food Program

West Branch Warrior Marching Band

Oklahoma Fire Company

Boyles Insurance

Northern Allegheny Roller Derby

Sykesville Fire Company

Winburne Fire Company

Undine Fire Company

Anytime Fitness

Life – NWPA

Clearfield County Public Library

Clearfield County Historical Society

Clearfield County Conservation District

Moshannon Valley Junior-Senior High Marching Band

Crystal Fire Company

Mahaffey Fire Company

CenClear

Goshen Fire Company

Grassflat Fire Company

Clearfield County Career and Technology Center

Division 3

(Power Avenue)

Purchase Line Marching Band

Mid-Penn Bank

Sapp Brothers

Shear Volume

Clearfield County 4H

Boalsburg Fire Company

Hyde Volunteer Fire Company

DuBois Fourth Ward Fire Company

Clearfield Junior High Marching Band

Lock Haven University – Clearfield Campus

Fullington Auto Bus Company

Ryen Realty

Fun Central/Teeny Treasures Daycare

Lansberry Quality Fencing

Primitive Stars

Peterson Auto Body

Elkland Search & Rescue

Union Township Fire Company

Charged Ministries

WPSU – Penn State

Morris Township Fire Company

Glen Richey Fire Company

Thompson & Buck

Penn Highlands

Keystone Regiment

Lecontes Mills Fire Company

Ramey Fire Company

*Parade lineup is subject to additions and changes.