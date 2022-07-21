CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Fair & Park Board has announced the lineup for this year’s fair parade that will step off Monday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. Parade participants may begin line up at 4 p.m.
The parade begins in downtown Clearfield, proceeds down Market Street and across the Market Street bridge, then down Weaver Street to its final destination in front of the grandstand.
The board prohibits the throwing of candy from any moving apparatus, which includes floats, emergency vehicles, cars, trucks, etc.
Candy may be tossed by those walking along the parade route near the curb. It may also be handed out to children individually.
This rule is in place for the safety of children to prevent them from running out into the path of a moving vehicle.
The parade lineup* is as follows:
Pre-Division
(East Market Street from Third to Fourth streets)
- Vietnam Veterans Color Guard
- Parade Chairmen
- Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse
- DuBois Central Catholic Boys Baseball Team – Grand Marshal
- Clearfield Lady Bison Softball Team – Grand Marshal
- Madera Fire Company – Special Recognition for 100 years
- Clearfield Borough Fire Department
- Clearfield EMS
- 2022 Clearfield County Fair Queen and Court
- Carns Equipment
- WOKW – Sponsor
- Michael Armanini, State Representative
- Clearfield County Commissioners
- Kim Shaffer-Snyder, Clearfield County Coroner
- Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers
- Clearfield County Sheriff Mike Churner
- Local Police Departments
- DCNR with Smokey the Bear
- Clearfield Bison Marching Band
- Clearfield Bison Football Team
- Clearfield Bison Cheerleaders
- Bigfoot Radio – Sponsor
- Pop Radio – Sponsor
- Passport Radio – Sponsor
- PA Army National Guard
Division 1
(North Third Street from East Market to Reed streets)
- Trout Run Drafts
- Habitat for Humanity
- Hope Fire Company
- Pine Creek Fire Company
- Dallas Kephart, State Representative Candidate
- Curwensville Junior High Marching Band
- Rescue Hose and Ladder Fire Company
- BJW Fire Company
- Colonial Courtyard
- Clearfield Lanes Youth Bowling
- The Dance Co.
- West Sandy Hose Company
- Lawrence Township Fire Company #1
- Nittany Dreamers
- Davita Dialysis
- Clearfield YMCA Summer Camp
- Curwensville Senior High Marching Band
- Curwensville EMS
- Clearfield County Democratic Committee
- Amon, Shimmel and Walsh
- Children’s Aid Society
- Brockway Fire Company
- Reynoldsville Fire Company
- Jaffa Shriners
- Penfield Fire Company
- Houtzdale Fire Company
- Clearfield County Special Olympics
- Bigler Boyz
- 814 Off Road
- Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania
- Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic
Division 2
(South Third Street from East Market Street to Leavy Avenue)
- Pony Playground
- Relay for Life
- Starlettes
- Jason Ondo – Privately-Owned Firetruck
- Todd Dixon – Privately-Owned Firetruck
- Salvation Army
- Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie Marching Band
- Mountain Top EMS
- Mountain Top Fire Company
- Columbia Fire Company
- The Daisies
- Moshannon Valley YMCA Food Program
- West Branch Warrior Marching Band
- Oklahoma Fire Company
- Boyles Insurance
- Northern Allegheny Roller Derby
- Sykesville Fire Company
- Winburne Fire Company
- Undine Fire Company
- Anytime Fitness
- Life – NWPA
- Clearfield County Public Library
- Clearfield County Historical Society
- Clearfield County Conservation District
- Moshannon Valley Junior-Senior High Marching Band
- Crystal Fire Company
- Mahaffey Fire Company
- CenClear
- Goshen Fire Company
- Grassflat Fire Company
- Clearfield County Career and Technology Center
Division 3
(Power Avenue)
- Purchase Line Marching Band
- Mid-Penn Bank
- Sapp Brothers
- Shear Volume
- Clearfield County 4H
- Boalsburg Fire Company
- Hyde Volunteer Fire Company
- DuBois Fourth Ward Fire Company
- Clearfield Junior High Marching Band
- Lock Haven University – Clearfield Campus
- Fullington Auto Bus Company
- Ryen Realty
- Fun Central/Teeny Treasures Daycare
- Lansberry Quality Fencing
- Primitive Stars
- Peterson Auto Body
- Elkland Search & Rescue
- Union Township Fire Company
- Charged Ministries
- WPSU – Penn State
- Morris Township Fire Company
- Glen Richey Fire Company
- Thompson & Buck
- Penn Highlands
- Keystone Regiment
- Lecontes Mills Fire Company
- Ramey Fire Company
*Parade lineup is subject to additions and changes.