John “Johnny” R. Shaffer, 96, of Rossiter, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by loved ones. John was born to the late Levi and Ethel (DeHart) Shaffer in Reynoldsville on Feb. 12, 1926. John was one of many children. He was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps. John joined the United States Army in 1944 […]

