A delicious & easy to make recipe! Ingredients 1 regular size package of white cake mix 1-1/3 cups of water 3 eggs 1/3 cup canola oil 1 tablespoon grated orange peel 1 cup frozen cranberries, thawed and coarsely chopped 1 cup finely chopped walnuts Cream Cheese Frosting: 1- 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened 1/2 cup butter, softened 1 teaspoon […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-559/